Multicultural Perspectives: Holly Robinson-Peete Hanging With On-Screen, Off-Screen Endeavors
Actress, producer, philanthropist says TV industry is opening up for creators of color
Multichannel News senior content producer R. Thomas Umstead talks to actress, producer, singer, author and philanthropist Holly Robinson-Peete on the heels of her recent multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks.
