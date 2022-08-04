Comscore Consumer Intelligence To Be Used By Sinclair Station Group

Comscore said it made a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, whose ad sales force will use Comscore Consumer Intelligence .

(Image credit: Comscore)

Commerce Consumer Intelligence integrates Comscores local linear and digital search data with real-time shopper insights from Consumer Orbit.

Sinclair signed a multi-year renewal with Nielsen in 2020. The deal covered Sinclair’s stations, regional sports networks, Tennis Channel and Sinclair’s digital broadcast channels In addition to local TV ratings, Nielsen proved Nielsen Scarborough and other data services.

Sinclair had planned to switch from Neislen to Comscore, but instead re-upped with Nieslen at the time.

“Comscore has supplemented its local television currency with a consumer-focused, rather than demographic focused offering that provides in-market consumer shopping behavior. This allows television to more effectively compete with digital giants that have siphoned media dollars from television,” says Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. “We are excited to be partnered with Consumer Orbit to bring this innovated offering to market.”

Comscore said CCI delivers a cross-platform comparison of local television and digital audience consumption, allowing both sell- and buy-side clients to match impressions delivered by linear and digital partners with actual customers and consumers in their pre-purchase shopping cycle.

CCI’s shopping intelligence data is updated monthly and based on latent, observed and deterministically collected consumer engagements, not small samples of self-reported behavior.

“CCI provides information that unifies audiences across platforms so that a single definition of the customer can be presented to our clients, rather than mixed targets across multiple silos,” says Jay Huckabay, President and CEO of Consumer Orbit. “This will drive both efficiency and effectiveness in advertising, yielding more successful results for both the buy and sell side.” ■