Media Agency Horizon To Test Comscore Data as Local Ad Currency

Media agency Horizon Media said it is working with Comscore on a test to see if Comscore local TV measurement data can be used as currency while planning and buying local TV commercials.

Comscore would offer local buyers an alternative to Nielsen, which has long dominated the ratings business. Comscore has been able to make inroads in local markets, signing up stations and station groups for its audience measurement services.

TV networks and media buyers have more aggressively been looking for alternatives to Nielsen. Horizon made a pledge that 15% of its deals in the current upfront market would use an alternative to Nielsen as currency.

While Nielsen’s undercount of national network viewing got a lot of attention last year, the Media Rating Council also found that Nielsen undercounted local viewing during the pandemic. Nielsen local ratings service is not accredited, like its national ratings service.

“Horizon is looking to evaluate Comscore on various elements of the ‘currency’ process. This will range from the efficacy of the planning data and tools to the stability and volatility of the data over time, as well as its usability within the buying process with Strata/Freewheel. We will also be assessing the ability to seamlessly onboard 1st and 3rd party targeting,” said Eric Blankfein, executive VP of CORD, Horizon. “We are encouraged by Comscore’s position on all these elements, enough so to give them the balance of 2022 to test as an alternative local video currency.”

Horizon’s test of Comscore data will have two phases. At first, Comscore’s data will be examined for rigor, stability and viability. Once it passes muster, Horizon said it will conduct a live, in-market test, looking at how well client and brand objectives are met by test plans and buys.

The live in-market text will also enable Horizon to review the technical and commercial viability of using Comscore local data.

“As brands continue to invest in local media, due to its consumer relevancy and proximity to point of purchase, the need for better reliable measurement has grown with it,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer at Comscore. “We have worked through a lengthy RFP process with Horizon to substantiate that Comscore is the optimal provider for local currency. Comscore has been the only true local-market currency against the incumbent for more than ten years and we are proud to count Horizon among those looking for a more reliable and innovative alternative. We look forward to continuing through the testing phase and working with Horizon as we continue to advance innovation in local TV measurement.”

Comscore’s national ratings are being reviewed as currency by companies including Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. ■