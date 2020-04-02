Sinclair Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Nielsen

Nielsen said it agreed to a multi-year renewal with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The deal covers Sinclair’s 191 TV stations, 22 regional sports networks, Tennis Channel and several digital broadcast channels.

In addition to local TV ratings, Nielsen will provide services including Nielsen Scarborough, Ad Intel, Arianna, Grabix and Digital in TV ratings for some markets and platforms.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In 2017, Sinclair sent a letter to advertisers saying that it would be using Comscore exclusively for local measurement. But in February 2018, Sinclair signed a new agreement with Nielsen.

“As Sinclair has acquired and diversified its portfolio of media platforms, Nielsen’s solutions continue to be utilized across these assets including local TV measurement solutions for regional sports networks and out-of-home services,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local. “We are proud to extend our longstanding alliance with Sinclair to power its strategic measurement initiatives that deliver bottom-line results relied upon by advertisers.”