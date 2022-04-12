Comcast To Use Comscore Data To Sell Local Cable Ads

Comcast’s ad sales unit said it will use local audience measurement data from Comscore as a currency for selling local cable TV ads.

“The pace of change in media measurement continues to accelerate and advertisers today are seeking new solutions and capabilities to better understand consumer behavior and to reach and engage with them across multiple screens and devices,” said James Rooke, general manager of Comcast’s Effectv . “We’re looking forward to working with Comscore to drive innovation and new frontiers in measurement, while offering choice and independence for our clients.”

Comscore is among the measurement companies media companies are turning to as they see alternatives to Nielsen. Comscore appears to be particularly competitive with Nielsen in measuring local market ratings.

