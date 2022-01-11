Comcast To Carry CNN Plus in New Deal with WarnerMedia

(Image credit: CNN)

Comcast Cable has agreed to carry CNN Plus , the new streaming news network from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, as part of a new long-term distribution deal between the two companies.

The new agreement also renews carriage of WarnerMedia’s Turner cable networks including TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español. Comcast will also be able to offer its Xfinity customers on-demand and TV Everywhere content.

Comcast carries WarnerMedia's HBO Max under a separate agreement.

Comcast said it plans to make CNN Plus available to customers on its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV platforms later in 2022.

“WarnerMedia has been a terrific partner through the years, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, consumer products & propositions, Comcast Cable.

Also: WarnerMedia Reaches New Distribution Deal With Altice USA

CNN Plus is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Anderson Cooper will have two shows on CNN . His Anderson Cooper Full Circle is moving to the new streaming platform. Cooper will also host the new Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper.

Also hosting a show on CNN Plus will be Eva Longoria . Her Searching for Mexico will be produced by the makers of CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

“We’re so pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Comcast and deliver best-in-class storytelling, essential news and premium sports to millions of customers,” said Scott Miller, executive VP of business and legal affairs at WarnerMedia. “It’s an exciting time in our industry as we continue putting consumers at the center of where and how they are informed and entertained. Comcast’s position as both a Pay TV provider and app platform complements our foundational business of linear TV and emerging streaming businesses.” ■