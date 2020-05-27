HBO Max Reaches Distribution Deal With Comcast

HBO Max said it has reached a distribution deal with Comcast for the cable operator’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, leaving just two major distributors -- Roku and Amazon Fire TV -- without a deal for the streaming service.

HBO Max launched today (May 27) across the country. The service is available through most major distributors for $14.99 per month.

HBO Max will be available to Comcast’s Xfinity HBO customers at no additional cost, initially through the HBO Max app and website. Comcast said it is working with HBO Max to bring the app to its Xfinity X1 platform and the recently launched Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device that is included with Xfinity Internet. New customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through Xfinity in the coming days.

“X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Comcast Cable SVP, Video and Entertainment Rebecca Heap in a press release.

Existing Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to HBO either a la carte or as part of a package – along with Xfinity Internet customers who subscribe to HBO through Flex – can access HBO Max by signing in to the HBO Max app or website with their Xfinity credentials. When HBO Max launches on Xfinity platforms, it will join Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, HBO, YouTube, EPIX, STARZ, Pandora, and other streaming services on X1 and Flex.

”We’re thrilled to cap off the excitement of today’s launch by adding Comcast’s Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers,” said WarnerMedia Distribution president Rich Warren in a press release. “This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product.”