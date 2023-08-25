College Football Kicks Off; Little League World Series Championship On Tap: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 26-27)

Griffin Eifert #28 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes the ball against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2022

The list of live televised sports events for the last weekend in August starts on the football field with the start of the 2023 college football season.

NBC on Saturday afternoon will feature No. 13-ranked Notre Dame hosting Navy, while ABC airs the South Carolina State-Jackson Sttate game. Other ranked teams in action include No. 6 USC against San Jose State on Pac-12 Network.

The Little League World Series concludes this weekend on ABC with the International championship game between the Asia-Pacific and Caribbean teams and the US championship between the Southwest and West teams. The winners will battle in the Little League World Championship games on Sunday on ABC.

On the pro baseball diamond, Peacock will stream the Los Angeles Angels-New York Mets game, while ESPN Sunday Night Baseball will feature a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

On the links, Golf Channel and CBS will provide live weekend coverage of the PGA Tour Championship tournament.

On the race track, NBC on Saturday will televise the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 race, while on Sunday, ESPN will air the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race, NBC Will televise the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race, and USA Network will feature the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge race.

The final weekend of the NFL pre-season ends Sunday with Fox’s telecast of the Houston Texans-New Orleans Saints.

On the soccer field, USA, Peacock, and NBC will televise a combined nine live Premier League games over the weekend. On Sunday, Fox will air the Seattle Sounders-Minnesota United FC Major League Soccer match.

On the basketball court, CBS will air the Big3 Championship, while ESPN2 airs the US-New Zealand FIBA World Cup basketball contest.

In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday night will televise the heavyweight fight between Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko.