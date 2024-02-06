CNN Revamps Morning Lineup

CNN is giving its morning lineup an overhaul. CNN This Morning, currently on 6-9 a.m., will be on 5-7 a.m. Kasie Hunt, anchor of Early Start at 5 a.m., will anchor CNN This Morning.

CNN News Central moves to the 7-10 a.m. weekday slot from its current 9 a.m.-12 p.m. one. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner host CNN News Central.

Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly currently host CNN This Morning. They are in discussions with CNN leadership about new roles.

Mattingly said on X, “Learned a lot. Slept significantly less. Think the absolute world of our great and wonderfully talented team. Truly grateful for @PoppyHarlowCNN . Only regret is I couldn’t deliver a different outcome for them. More later, but meantime see y’all in bright & early in the AM.”

Jim Acosta takes on the 10 a.m. weekdays slot with CNN Newsroom. He has been hosting a weekend program. The Bulletin with Pamela Brown will take on the 11 a.m. weekday slot in the spring.

Media reports described the a.m. move as CNN shifting from a chatty morning show to one featuring more straight news, and said the changes will take place by the end of the month.

CNN This Morning launched in fall 2022, when Chris Licht was CNN chief. Harlow hosted with Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. Lemon was dismissed last year and Collins anchors the 9 p.m. hour.

The new CNN This Morning will be produced in Atlanta, reported the Wall Street Journal. It has been produced in New York.

Mark Thompson took over as chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide last year, after Licht was let go.