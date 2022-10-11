CNN, CNBC Vet Scott Matthews Named News Director at WABC-TV

Scott Matthews has been named VP and news director at WABC-TV, New York, effective immediately.

Matthews, who previously worked at CNN and CNBC, succeeds Rehan Aslam, who died in July.

"Whether its hard-hitting investigative journalism, probing business reports, breaking news or long-form non-fiction features, Scott has a wealth of experience producing informative and engaging programming across platforms," said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager for WABC. "I'm thrilled to have him on the team and am confident his wealth of experience in both local and national news will be a tremendous asset to our news operations."

Most recently at CNN, Matthews headed production of weekend news series including No Mercy, No Malice with Scott Galloway, Rex Chapman, and Boss Files. He also worked at CNN from 2008 through 2009.

As VP of news specials at CNBC from 2011 through 2019, he headed production of news specials, breaking news and special event programming. He oversaw CNBC's investigative unit and developed documentaries and entertainment shows.

Earlier in his career, Matthews was VP and news director for Fox's WNYW-TV and WWOR-TV in New York. He also headed the newsrooms at WTXF-TV, Philadelphia, and WFXT-TV, Boston.

"I am excited to join and lead the number one news team in the country," said Matthews. "Eyewitness News has a long history of telling important stories and bringing millions of viewers vital information that impacts their lives. I look forward to working along-side of the incredible individuals who produce the top-notch content that populates WABC 7's media platforms." ■