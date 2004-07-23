WTXF Taps New News Director

Holly Gauntt, assistant news director at Fox's WTTG-TV Washington, D.C., has joined co-owned WTXF Philadelphia as vice president and news director effective Aug. 9.

She replaces Scott Matthews, who moved to New York in April as VP and news director of Fox's duopoly there WNYW/WWOR.

At WTTG, she coordinated that station's award-winning coverage of the 9/11 attacks in Washington, New York and Pennsylvania.

Coincidentally, before joining WTTG, she was assistant news director at KOCO-TV Denver, where she oversaw the station's Peabody award-winning coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Gauntt's resume also includes executive producer at WBAL-TV Baltimore and at WVUE-TV New Orleans.