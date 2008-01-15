CNN Adds Two Programming Executives
CNN went out of house, including to rival News Corp., to fill two new top programming positions at the cable news network.
Bart Feder, who runs online-video service The FeedRoom, was named senior vice president for current programming, while Scott Matthews, VP and news director of Fox-owned WWOR-TV and WNYW-TV New York, was named director of programming.
Both are new positions. Feder reports to CNN/U.S. president Jon Klein and Matthews to Feder.
Feder will head up all on-air programming for CNN/U.S. Matthews will run programming out of Atlanta. Feder succeeded Klein as CEO of The FeedRoom, so there is already a comfort level there.
Feder's resume includes news-director posts at WABC-TV New York, WHDH-TV Boston and WJXT-TV Jacksonville, Fla.
Matthews was news director at Fox stations in Philadelphia and Boston before heading up a 200-person staff at WWOR and WNYW doing eight hours of news per day, according to CNN.
