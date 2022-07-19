Rehan Aslam, WABC New York News Director, Has Died

Rehan Aslam, VP/news director at WABC New York, died July 9 of brain cancer. He was 47.

Aslam took on the New York job in May 2021, succeeding Chad Matthews, who had been promoted to WABC general manager. He previously was VP of news at KTRK Houston, also part of the ABC-owned station group, where he had spent six years.

When Aslam was hired, Matthews called him “a proven news executive with an impressive record of leading and modernizing news teams across multiple platforms at a time when the industry is changing at an extraordinary pace.”

For his part, Aslam had mentioned dreaming of working in New York City news, calling it “a complete honor to lead the Eyewitness News team at the No. 1 station in the country.”

Aslam was diagnosed with glioblastoma months after starting in New York.

His career began at WEWS Cleveland, and continued at WJW Cleveland and WFLD Chicago.

“Known for his infectious laugh, warm smile, and ability to connect with anyone in a conversation, Rehan inspired each of us to be our best selves and journalists every single day,” said a story on the WABC website. “Rehan was a remarkable person, and anyone who knew him immediately liked him. He was kind, smart, and hard-working, and he loved being in the news business. He was — as a prerequisite for working in the industry — always curious, and his loss is felt in our newsroom and felt by everyone who ever came in contact with him.” ■