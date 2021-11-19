Cinedigm Gets The Country Network Carriage on The Roku Channel

Streaming company Cinedigm announced that The Country Network launched on The Roku Channel as a free, ad supported TV channel.

Cinedigm in June said it made a deal with The Country Network to get the country network distributed on streaming platforms. Cinedigm has a number of networks already carried by Roku, including the new Real Madrid TV.

While Roku become the first streaming platform to carry The Country Network, it continues to be carried over the air and on cable systems to about 40 million households in 51 markets.

“Country music has one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases with worldwide appeal, and we are thrilled to give these loyal viewers a new way to access TCN,” said Daniel Schneider, senior VP, revenue at Cinedigm. “This also allows country music fans who stream music programming to now get their country music fix from TCN on The Roku Channel.”

The Country Network competes with ViacomCBS’s CMT. Another cable channel, Great American Country floundered for years before being sold by Discovery to former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s GAC Media earlier this year. Abbott has turned Great American Country into GAC Family, which now air family friendly programming and original holiday movies.

While The Country Network profiles country music stars and has blocks of music videos, it will use streaming to diversify its programming, adding specials and stand-up comedy. ■