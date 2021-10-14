Cinedigm Relaunches Screambox With Larger Distribution Footprint

Streaming distribution company Cinedigm said it relaunched its Screambox subscription-based horror channel.

Cinedigm said it moved Screambox from the Vimeo platform to Cindigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint framework. The switch lets Cinedigm expand the channel’s catalog of titles more quickly and expands its distribution footprint

Screambox was acquired by Cinedigm in February. Cindeigm also acquired Bloody Disgusting last month. The Bloody Disgusting TV channel will be featured on the new Screambox.

An updated app will enable horror fans to stream both linear and live events.

“The acquisition of Screambox allows us to leverage our proprietary technology to better manage and operate the channel at scale,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology & product officer. “With the addition of Screambox to our channel portfolio along with our growing investments in the horror genre, we have an opportunity to reach a loyal fanbase of horror fans and solidify our position as a leader in the horror genre within the OTT space.”

With Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV Cinedigm can offer fans the subscription-based (SVOD), ad-supported (AVOD) and free ad supported linear options. Horror fans can also access a network of podcasts as well as the ability to learn about their favorite movie or actor while interacting with fellow horror enthusiasts on the website.

Also Read: Cinedigm To Handle First Digital Rentals of Hallmark Channel Content

Cinedigm is adding new content in horror sub-genres including slashers, supernatural and zombies.

Knifecorp, starring horror icon Kane Hodder, slashed its way into homes this past September as a Screambox exclusive and the 8-part original series The Island will take audiences to a disease-ridden island off the coast of Europe this October. Cinedigm also recently acquired Brain Freeze, the zom-com favorite that opened this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival.