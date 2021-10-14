Cinedigm Relaunches Screambox With Larger Distribution Footprint
Subscription horror service gets new look, additional content
Streaming distribution company Cinedigm said it relaunched its Screambox subscription-based horror channel.
Cinedigm said it moved Screambox from the Vimeo platform to Cindigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint framework. The switch lets Cinedigm expand the channel’s catalog of titles more quickly and expands its distribution footprint
Screambox was acquired by Cinedigm in February. Cindeigm also acquired Bloody Disgusting last month. The Bloody Disgusting TV channel will be featured on the new Screambox.
An updated app will enable horror fans to stream both linear and live events.
“The acquisition of Screambox allows us to leverage our proprietary technology to better manage and operate the channel at scale,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology & product officer. “With the addition of Screambox to our channel portfolio along with our growing investments in the horror genre, we have an opportunity to reach a loyal fanbase of horror fans and solidify our position as a leader in the horror genre within the OTT space.”
With Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV Cinedigm can offer fans the subscription-based (SVOD), ad-supported (AVOD) and free ad supported linear options. Horror fans can also access a network of podcasts as well as the ability to learn about their favorite movie or actor while interacting with fellow horror enthusiasts on the website.
Also Read: Cinedigm To Handle First Digital Rentals of Hallmark Channel Content
Cinedigm is adding new content in horror sub-genres including slashers, supernatural and zombies.
Knifecorp, starring horror icon Kane Hodder, slashed its way into homes this past September as a Screambox exclusive and the 8-part original series The Island will take audiences to a disease-ridden island off the coast of Europe this October. Cinedigm also recently acquired Brain Freeze, the zom-com favorite that opened this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.