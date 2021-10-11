Cinedigm To Handle First Digital Rentals of Hallmark Channel Content

Independent distribution company Cinedigm said it will start offering digital rentals on select Hallmark Channel titles for the first time as part of a renewed distribution agreement with Crown Media Family Networks.

The renewal calls for Cinedigm to continue to handle distribution of Hallmark Channel content via transactional video-on-demand and physical media sales.

Hallmark programming is sold over digital platforms including Amazon, Apple and Vudu.

Cinedigm has distributed Hallmark programming for nearly a decade. Over that time period, Hallmark’s VOD and physical media business has grown, thanks to promotions including day-after-air sales and in-store exclusives.

“Hallmark is a special studio because their content does more than just entertain, they evoke a feeling of joy and warmth with their passionate fan base,” said Yolanda Macias, chief content officer and head of digital sales at Cinedigm.

“With so much uncertainty in the world, they remind us of the values we all have in common: the importance of friendship, family and love,” Macias said. “Seeing how audiences gravitate towards this content gives us a sense of pride; it’s touching to know that we can play a part in building a connection between the audience and these films by making them available to own and now rent.”

Cinedigm’s relationship began in 2012 as a launch partner for Hallmark’s ancillary business, distributing all aspects from its films to TV to the Hallmark Hall of Fame. During this time, together Cinedigm and Hallmark have built this business from the ground up.

“We at Crown Media greatly value our ongoing relationship with Cinedigm, which allows us to bring our heartwarming, uplifting content to fans anywhere and everywhere, across retail and digital,” added Natalie Vandergast, VP consumer products. “We look forward to continuing this rewarding partnership in the years ahead as our content offerings and fanbase continue to grow.”