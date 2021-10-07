Cinedigm Launching BOP Network With Choreographer Laurieann Gibson

Cinedigm said it formed a joint venture with choreographer, director and pop-culture figure Laurieann Gibson that will create a new multi-media streaming service dedicated to dance called BOP Network.

Gibson will oversee the channel (BOP stands for Born Out of Passion), working with Cinedigm on development, production, distribution and monetization.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Laurieann to launch BOP,” said Cinedigm CEO Chris McGurk. “Her career and track record of success is an inspiration for anyone brave enough to pursue their dreams. Having built so many well-known brands throughout her career, we look forward to tapping into that drive while helping her create the next superstar in her repertoire, by launching this first of its kind global streaming platform.”

Dance programming on the channel will include movies, musicals documentaries and music video, plus scripted and non-scripted original content, dance fitness workouts and dance tutorials led by Gibson and other influencers.

The channel will be available as an AVOD service on smart TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming and mobile devices, OTT platforms and the web. Cinedigm’s channels have distribution relationships with platforms including Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL and Vizio.

Gibson is known for working with performers including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys and The Jonas Brothers. She is currently a judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. Gibson’s previous credits include Dance Moms, Beyond the Spotlight, Honey, The Four, The Dance Scene and Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.