Cinedigm Launches Additional Channels on The Roku Channel
Real Madrid TV gets carriage
Cinedigm said that its has made deals to get more of its channels carried by The Roku Channel.
The newly added channels are Real Madrid TV, So . . .Real and The Only Way to Essex.
The Roku Channel previously announced adding the El Rey Network, the failed cable channel that has been revived by Cinedigm.
"The Roku Channel continues to grow as a go-to destination for streaming, enabling users to discover and enjoy a wide variety of programming," said Daniel Schneider, senior VP, revenue at Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to help make such a variety of new channels that we know will appeal to each enthusiast audience available on The Roku Channel."
