Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey are Presenters at Grammys
Music awards gala happens February 4 and airs on CBS
Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey will be presenters at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus February 4.
Trevor Noah hosts the music awards. Other presenters include Samara Joy, Maluma, Mark Ronson and Taylor Tomlinson. Tomlinson hosts the new CBS late-night show After Midnight.
The performers include U2, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and SZA.
The event happens at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It airs 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET
The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
