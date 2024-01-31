Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey are Presenters at Grammys

Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey will be presenters at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus February 4.

Trevor Noah hosts the music awards. Other presenters include Samara Joy, Maluma, Mark Ronson and Taylor Tomlinson. Tomlinson hosts the new CBS late-night show After Midnight.

The performers include U2, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and SZA.

The event happens at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It airs 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET

The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.