Chris Redd Departs ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd has departed the sketch show. Redd has been with Saturday Night Live since fall 2017.

A statement from Redd ran in the NY Times: “Being a part of ‘S.N.L’ has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘S.N.L.’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Redd played Kanye West, Will Smith and New York Mayor Eric Adams, among others, on SNL.

Redd was also in the cast of NBC comedy Kenan, with SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, and Netflix comedy Disjointed. Both have been cancelled.

Following the departures of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, among others, SNL announced four new hires last week: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Season 48 begins October 1. ■