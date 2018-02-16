‘Disjointed’ Cancelled on Netflix

Netflix is not making more episodes of Disjointed, the marijuana dispensary comedy from Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum. Netflix had initially ordered 20 episodes of the show, starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a pot dispensary in Los Angeles.

The first half of the season debuted in August and the second half in January. The show’s cast included Chris Redd, Nicole Sullivan, Tone Bell, Betsy Sodaro and Elizabeth Alderfer.

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. produced Disjointed in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Lorre’s hits have included The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Mike & MollyandTwo and a Half Men.

Javerbaum had worked on The Daily Show.

Netflix described the multi-camera comedy as “a modern twist on the American Dream, a story of the highs, the lows, and half-baked drama of a family-run marijuana dispensary.”