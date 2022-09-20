Miles Teller Hosts ‘SNL’ Season Premiere

Miles Teller is the host on the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC October 1. Teller is in Top Gun: Maverick. It is the actor’s first time hosting SNL. His other film work includes Fantastic Four and Only the Brave.

Kendrick Lamar is the musical guest on that episode, his third time on the show.

Brendan Gleeson hosts for the first time October 8. He stars in the film The Banshees of Inisherin. Willow is the musical guest that day for the first time.

On October 15, Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest. She’s never hosted SNL before, and has been the musical guest twice. Her latest album, “Traumazine”, came out August 12.

Other stars who’ve hosted and been musical guest on the same night include Paul Simon, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Four performers have been added to the cast this season: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■