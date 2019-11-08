Celebrities Tout What’s Not on Netflix for Tubi

Free streaming service Tubi has enlisted a half-dozen celebrities who appear in new commercials that take on Netflix.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph for Tubi.

In the spots, which start running Monday, Chris Noth, Carmen Electra, Terrance Howard and others talk with a relationship therapist about breaking up with the leading streaming service and watching what’s not on Netflix for free on Tubi.

Related: Tubi Buzzes Netflix HQ with ‘Free Love’ Banner

The ads show that as the streaming wars heat up, Netflix faces new competition not just from new subscription services like Disney+ but from free offerings like Tubi, which has gone after Netflix in prior campaigns.

Christopher Noth breaks up with first love HBO.

“I never knew a relationship could leave me so fulfilled,” says Carmen Electra in one of the commercials. “Tubi has a streaming library of premium content that’s not on Netflix. It’s free and it is huge. Huge.”

Colton Underwood from The Bachelor tells the therapist that he’s been “exploring something on the side.” The therapist asks if his girlfriend from the show, Cassie Randolph, knows about this. “I encourage it,” Randolph says.

Actor Chris Noth, known for playing Mr. Big in Sex and the City, says that HBO was “my first love” but now he wants to make a change. “It’s so confusing. The Max. The Go. The Plus.” With Tubi, “I even get what’s not on Netflix,” he says.

The spots end with the tagline: “Thousands of free movies and TV shows” and end with the song Don’t Cha from the Pussycat Dolls, whose lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger is also featured in one of the ads.

The commercials will run on digital, social and connected TV. There will also be billboards appearing in New York and Los Angeles promoting the website www.NotOnNetflix.com.