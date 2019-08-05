Tubi Ads Offer Streamers Video Love Affair for Free

In a sexy new campaign, ad-supported streaming service Tubi is letting viewers know that if they want to have a good time, they don’t have to pay for it.

The campaign launching in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit takes on subscription VOD leaders Netflix and Hulu by name.

One of the ads says “Dear Netflix, I had my first freesome last night. Tubi was amazing.” Another says “Dear NYC, You free tonight? Because we are.”

The campaign strategy is based on Tubi’s notion that people are searching for free alternatives to the proliferating palette of paid streaming services and consumers are starting to get sticker shock from how much they’re paying even after cutting the cord with traditional pay-TV.

“Tubi’s branding campaign is a fun Dear John letter to subscription services, while also recognizing that there is a limit to what consumers will pay for video,” said Emily Jordan, Tubi’s VP of marketing. “Some enjoy being platform-monogamous, but we encourage consumers to keep their streaming options open and eyes wandering, especially if there is premium content absolutely free.”

Tubi did not disclose how much it is spending on the campaign.

Some of the other headlines in the campaign read:

Dear Netflix, I didn’t think you’d find out. I streamed Tubi last night.

Dear Hulu, I was with Tubi last night, but I only watched.

Dear Hulu, you’re cool and all, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Tubi last night.

In addition to strategically placed billboards, Tubi is planning an aerial stunt in Los Angeles Monday. There will also be ads on CTV, Taxi TV, digital out-of-home, digital homepage takeovers and other digital and social activations.

Tubi bills itself as the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service with more than 12,000 movies and television shows.

Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital and Danhua Capital plus strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate and Tegna Ventures.