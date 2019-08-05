Tubi Buzzes Netflix HQ With 'Free Love' Banner
Ad-supported Tubi buzzed Netflix’s Hollywood offices Monday with a small plane towing a message about how streamers may be straying from the most popular subscription services.
The banner said “Dear Netflix, I was with Tubi last night, but I only watched.” The tagline has the Tubi logo and the words “Free Movies & TV.”
The flyover was part of a new campaign for Tubi that takes on Netflix and Hulu with vaguely suggestive outdoor ads.
The other ads are running in big cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago
