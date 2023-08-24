CBS’s PGA Tour Coverage Takes First Place for Second Straight Week: The Week in Sports Ratings (August 14-20)
Women’s World Cup Final finishes in top five most watched events for the week
CBS’s coverage of a PGA Tour golf tournament topped the sports ratings chart for a second straight week as NFL pre-season games dominated the top 10 most watched sports events last week.
CBS’s August 20 PGA FedExCup BMW Championship tournament averaged 3.03 million viewers, topping USA Network’s August 20 coverage of the NASCAR Cup at Watkins Glen auto race, which averaged 2.31 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. CBS’s August 19 coverage of the PGA tournament finished fourth for the week with 2.00 million viewers, while USA Network's NASCAR Cup Series' pre-show finished sixth for the week.
NFL Network placed four of its pre-season games in the top 10, including the August 20 New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers games, which drew 2.01 million viewers for third place.
Fox’s August 20 Spain-England Women’s World Cup final telecast scored a fifth-place finish with 1.81 million viewers. The game was the most watched non-USWNT, English-language Women’s World Cup Final in history. Overall, Fox and FS1 averaged 669,000 viewers for the 64-game tournament, down 60% from 2019, according to Sports Media Watch.
Univision’s August 19 coverage of the Leagues Cup finals soccer match between Inter Miami and Nashville -- featuring soccer great Lionel Messi -- finished 10th for the week with 1.45 million viewers.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viwewership
|August 20
|PGA Championship
|CBS
|3.03 million
|August 20
|NASCAR Cup Series Race
|USA
|2.31 million
|August 20
|NFL Pre-season (Saints-Chargers)
|NFL Network
|2.01 million
|August 19
|PGA Championship
|CBS
|2.00 million
|August 20
|FIFA Women’s World Cup Final
|Fox
|1.81 million
|August 20
|NASCAR Cup Series (pre-show)
|USA
|1.79 million
|August 17
|NFL Pre-season (Browns-Eagles)
|NFL Network
|1.65 million
|August 19
|NFL Pre-season (Dolphins-Texans)
|NFL Network
|1.58 million
|August 19
|NFL Pre-season (Bears-Colts)
|NFL Network
|1.56 million
|August 19
|Leagues Cup (Nashville SC-Inter Miami)
|Univision
|1.45 million
