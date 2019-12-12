CBS Stations, CBS Interactive Launch CBSN Minnesota

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN Minnesota, the fifth of CBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services across the country. CBS owns WCCO in the Twin Cities. CBSN Minnesota features anchored programming, live breaking news and a library of local news content available on demand.

“WCCO has for many years had an outstanding legacy in local news and serving the community. We are very happy to broaden its reach from local to national by making the station’s premium local content available on our streaming platform,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations.

Streaming news platform CBSN launched late in 2014.

CBSN New York was the first in the group to launch, a year ago. CBSN Los Angeles, CBSN Boston and CBSN San Francisco Bay Area have followed.

CBSN Philadelphia is scheduled to debut in January. By early 2020, CBS plans to launch CBSN Local services in the seven remaining markets where it has a station: Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

“Research shows strong demand for OTT content here in the Twin Cities,” said Ann Ouellette, VP and general manager, WCCO. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to make our award-winning news programming available, both here at home and across the country, for people to watch on their favorite platforms whenever and wherever they want the latest news from WCCO.”