CBS Expands News Access to Boston

CBS has launched the third of its 13 planned major market DTC (direct to consumer) news services, CBSN Boston.

CBSN New York launched in 2018, L.A. in June and a fourth, San Francisco is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The news sites include "24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events and an extensive library of local news content that will be available for on-demand viewing."

CBS is launching the services where it also owns TV stations with local news operations it can leverage. CBS says it plans to launch in the remaining markets by next year, those being Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Philadelphia, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

CBSN Boston will include a live stream of WBZ-TV's regular newscasts and added newscasts exclusively for the platform. CBSN Boston will also air an 8 p.m. newscast simulcast on CBS-owned WSBK-TV Boston.

“The combined resources of CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive are placing our CBSN Local services at the forefront of addressing consumers’ interest in receiving local, relevant and useful information on all platforms,” said Adam Wiener, EVP and GM of CBS Local Digital Media. “With today’s launch in Boston we continue moving forward with an accelerated plan to launch CBSN Local services in all of our local news markets.”

The ad-supported CBSN sites will eventually be added to CBS All Access in their respective markets, the company says. CBS has been a leader in moving expanding its distribution model to the Web.