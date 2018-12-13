CBS Television Stations Launch CBSN New York

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN New York, the first of their 24/7 direct-to-consumer services that stream anchored news coverage and live breaking news events from major markets served by CBS stations owned by the network. The CBSN Local services partner the stations with CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service that launched in November 2014.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive will continue the rollout of CBSN Local services with the launch of CBS Los Angeles in early 2019, followed by other major markets where CBS owns stations. The CBSN Local services are ad-supported.

“The launch of CBSN New York represents the beginning of an exciting new era for our local media business,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We are thrilled to be able to provide our premium local news content on all of the most popular platforms and open the door to multiple revenue streams. CBSN New York and the other streaming local news services launching in 2019 will be a perfect companion to the award-winning national and global news reporting provided by CBSN.”

CBSN New York is available through CBSN on CBSNews.com, on the CBS News apps and through CBSNewYork.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

“CBSN viewers have told us they want more local content, and we know there will be a tremendous appetite for the high-quality, live-streaming local coverage from our stations around the country,” said Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager, CBS News Digital.

CBSN New York features live streams of WCBS and WLNY’s regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. that are produced exclusively for the digital platform. CBSN New York will also provide live continuous coverage of breaking news events and an extensive library of local news content on demand.