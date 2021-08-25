CBS Starts Effort Supporting American Red Cross on 'Big Brother'

CBS said it has launched a multiplatform effort to generate donations for the American Red Cross.

Messages featuring talent from network shows--starting with Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother--seek to get viewers to give blood, time or money in support of the Red Cross' relief efforts.

Wednesday on Big Brother, houseguests work together to create emergency kits that the Red Cross distributes in disaster areas. During Thursday’s episode, a video featuring the John Legend song I Do will be introduced.

In Times Square, the network will run a video montage featuring CBS characters talking about why people should help make a difference. The theme of the video montage is “We Do It For...“

“There’s clearly never been a greater need for the life-saving efforts and blood of the American Red Cross,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer, CBS. “CBS is proud to partner with this tireless organization, and we hope that our campaign not only galvanizes people to donate to the Red Cross in some fashion during these particularly challenging times, but also inspires them to be involved for years to come.”

In the future, the campaign will include messages from other CBS talent from shows starting with Julian McMahon of FBI: Most Wanted and Daniela Ruah of NCIS: Los Angeles. Upcoming messages will come from stars of FBI, Young Sheldon, NCIS, The Equalizer, NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International. Personalities from CBS Sports and CBS News will participate as well.

There will also be a segment dedicated to supporting the Red Cross effort during The Talk in October.

In December, the Red Cross effort will be promoted during the CBS Sports Classic College Basketball Tournament.

CBS stations and affiliates will get customizable on air and social content to support the campaign

CBS employees with have monthly opportunities to volunteer, take part in blood dries and make donations that will be matched by the company.

“In moments of darkness and devastation, we find hope and healing by helping each other,” said Rosy McGillan, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Red Cross. “Today, communities across the country face incredible challenges – raging wildfires in the West and powerful storms in the Atlantic – while blood supply challenges persist and the COVID-19 pandemic once again overwhelms our health systems and targets those most vulnerable. Help has never been needed more, which is why the Red Cross is grateful to partner with CBS as we come together as a nation to ‘do’ what we can to lift up and support one another during this difficult time.”