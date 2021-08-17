'Young Sheldon' To Join TBS Line-Up This Fall

Young Sheldon has been picked up by TBS from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The off-CBS sitcom, based on the life of young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) from The Big Bang Theory, will premiere on TBS on Monday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Young Sheldon joins such sitcoms as Friends, Big Bang, Seinfeld and Family Guy on TBS' line-up.

“The Warner Bros. Domestic TV library has been wonderfully successful for our networks from Friends to The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon is a natural addition that is going to enhance more opportunities for consumers to sit back and laugh,” Brett Weitz, general manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement.

Also Read: Marketers Roll Up Sleeves as Shows Prep for Premiere

Young Sheldon, about the brilliant and socially awkward Cooper’s childhood in football-loving East Texas, premiered on CBS in 2017 as the most-watched comedy debut in broadcast primetime in 15 years. It recently concluded its fourth season and has been renewed by CBS for three more seasons.

Besides Armitage, Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons as the voice of grown-up Sheldon.

Young Sheldon was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, who both serve as executive producers along with Steve Holland, Parsons and Todd Spiewak.