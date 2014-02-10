CBS, Hulu Plus Expand Licensing Deal

CBS and Hulu Plus announced Monday an expansion of their licensing agreement, bringing shows from the CBS library to the streaming service. The nonexclusive deal will make previous seasons of Undercover Boss, Everybody Loves Raymond, Ghost Whisperer, United States of Tara, Taxi, Melrose Place, 7th Heaven and more series available to Hulu Plus subscribers for the first time.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

CBS and Hulu Plus recently cut deals covering current series Elementaryand Blue Bloods. The network also recently announced an expansion of its licensing agreement with Amazon’s Prime Instant Video service.