CBS, Amazon Extend Prime Instant Deal

CBS Corp. and Amazon announced Tuesday an extension of their licensing agreement bringing CBS and Showtime series to Amazon’s Prime Instant Video Service.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Among the series covered under the expanded agreement are Medium, The Tudors, the complete Star Trek franchise, I Love Lucy, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Penn & Teller and Vegas.

CBS has had recent success in partnering with Amazon. Season one of Under the Dome was the most watched series on the service for the year, and The Good Wife was the digital platform’s most-watched show in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Amazon recently announced that it will be the exclusive digital video-on-demand platform for CBS’ upcoming limited series drama Extant, mirroring its deal for Dome, which will return to CBS and Prime Instant this summer with Season 2.

"We are very pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Amazon," said Scott Koondel, chief corporate licensing officer for CBS Corp. "CBS content is clearly a great match with Prime Instant Video’s growing user base, including The Good Wife being the service’s #1 show this past fourth quarter, as well as strong viewership of Under the Dome over the summer. We look forward to Under the Dome Season 2 this summer, along with Extant, and all that we will continue to do to provide great programming to our mutual customers."