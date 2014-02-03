CBS’ ‘Elementary’ Headed to Hulu Plus

Hulu has acquired exclusive SVOD rights to the CBS drama Elementary. The series, currently in its second season, is expected to be available to Hulu Plus subscribers following the completion of its third season.

The deal with Hulu follows last week’s announcement that WGN America had landed cable-syndication rights for the series. A deal for broadcast rights is also believed to be in the works. Sources told B&C last week that Elementary could reap a record $3 million through syndication deals.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Elementary is currently averaging 12.1 million viewers a week for CBS.

CBS has been active in licensing to digital platforms, having recently extended its agreement with Amazon to make CBS and Showtime series available via the tech company's Prime Instant Video service. CBS and Amazon are also partnering on upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced drama Extant, in a deal that will make new episodes available to Prime members—and for sale and download through Amazon Instant Video—four days after they air on the network. The two companies have a similar arrangement for the drama series Under the Dome.