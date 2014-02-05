CBS, Hulu Plus Sign Deal for ‘Blue Bloods’

CBS announced the final component of its multi-platform syndication arrangement for drama Blue Bloods Wednesday. Hulu Plus has secured non-exclusive SVOD rights to the show’s first four seasons and will make them available to subscribers later this year. The deal is the latest in a recent series of digital partnerships announced by CBS.

CBS had already hammered out deals with ION for broadcast syndication rights for Blue Bloods and with WGN America for cable syndication rights.

Blue Bloods is averaging 14 million viewers in its fourth and current season. The series was created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green. It is executive produced by Leonard Goldberg and Kevin Wade, and produced by CBS Television Studios.