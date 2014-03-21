'The Case Against 8’ Gets Theatrical Release, HBO Premiere
HBO Documentary Films’ The Case Against 8 will receive a theatrical release June 6 and premiere June 23 on HBO, the company announced Friday. The film won the 2014 Sundance Film Festival directing award in the documentary category.
The Case Against 8 looks at the Supreme Court case that overturned California’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in the state.
“We feel it’s important to bring the story of the men and women behind this roller-coaster battle to screens across the country, and we’re extremely proud to bring attention to a fundamental civil rights issue that faces the country today,” said Sheila Nevins, president, HBO Documentary Films.
The Case Against 8 was directed and produced by Ben Cotner and Ryan White. It was co-produced by Rebekah Fergusson and Jessica Lawson. Carin Bortz served as associate producer. Sara Bernstein served as supervising producer for HBO. Nevins served as executive producer.
