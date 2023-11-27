Carol Fowler Joins Tegna’s WXIA Atlanta as Content Director

WXIA, Tegna’s station in Atlanta, said it named TV news veteran Carol Fowler as director of content, effective December 11.

Most recently, Fowler had been director of content for Tegna-owned KSDK St. Louis.

In her new post, Fowler will oversee the day-to-day operations of WXIA’s news department and help develop the station’s audience growth strategy, reporting to president and general manager Kristie Gonzales.

WXIA’s news director, Jennifer Rigby, left the NBC affiliate earlier this year and now serves as senior news consultant for Gray Television.

“During her more than 25-year career, Carol has led large market newsrooms to new heights. With her digital acumen, she has successfully created innovative newsrooms that serve the local community, no matter the platform,” Gonzales said. “She is a strong believer in teamwork and her unwavering dedication to inclusive journalism is evident in her team’s award-winning work in St. Louis. We are thrilled to have a leader of her caliber in Atlanta.”

Before joining KSDK, Fowler was senior VP of digital news products at the Chicago Sun-Times. She also served as news director for Chicago stations WFLD and WBBM. Fowler started her career as a political reporter for WCIA Champaign, Illinois.

Along the way she started KloboMedia, a social media management agency.

“It’s an honor to join 11Alive in this leadership role,” Fowler said. “Our goal is to create and support a newsroom environment that brings out the very best in every journalist, all with a clear understanding of our purpose as a news organization. Reporting stories that are top of mind and highly relevant to the lives of our diverse Atlanta audience will be at the core.”