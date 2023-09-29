Tegna Names Kristie Gonzales General Manager in Atlanta

Tegna said it named Kristie Gonzales president and general manager of WXIA-WATL Atlanta, succeeding John Deushane, who is retiring.

Gonzales had been general manager of KVUE, Tegna’s ABC-affiliated station in Austin, Texas. She will continue to oversee a group of stations in Texas as VP, media operations for Tegna.

“Kristie is an innovative thinker with a drive to deliver results, as she’s done in Austin and across the portfolio of stations she’s overseen in Texas,” Larry Delia, senior VP, media operations at Tegna, said. “She’s an excellent collaborator and community partner with an ability to inspire and motivate those around her. We’re excited to have her join the talented team in Atlanta and continue the stations’ leadership in the market.”

Before joining KVUE, Gonzales was the promotion and digital brand manager at WABC New York.

“It is a privilege to join and lead the team in Atlanta,“ Gonzales said. “My passion is serving our local communities with news and helping clients grow their businesses. I’m excited to get started in Atlanta with a team that’s renowned for their game-changing investigations and award-winning reporting.”