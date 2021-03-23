Kristie Gonzales Promoted to VP, Media Operations, at Tegna

Tegna said Kristie Gonzales has been promoted to VP, media operations.

In her new role, Gonzales continue as general manager of KVUE-TV, Austin, Texas, and also oversee KYTX-TV, in Tyler, Texas.

She will also supervise recruiting across Tegna’s 11 Texas stations.

“Kristie is a proven business and community leader dedicated to developing high-quality content across platforms and serving the greater Central Texas community,” said Brad Ramsey, senior VP of media operations, at Tegna. “In her expanded role, she’ll bring her significant management and marketing expertise to accelerate our leading content, marketing and community efforts across the state, and help lead our vision for recruiting, developing and promoting diverse talent across all of our Texas markets.”

At KVUE, Gonzales launched the series Boomtown, which highlights the explosive growth of Central Texas. The station won multiple awards for its news coverage and its monthly active digital users in crease by 24% over the past two years.

Before joining KVUE in 2016, she was promotion and digital brand manager at WABC-TV, New York.