John Deushane, WXIA-WATL Atlanta President/GM, to Retire
Tegna boss took on Atlanta GM role 13 years ago
John Deushane, WXIA-WATL Atlanta president and general manager, is retiring as of August 4. The stations, an NBC station known as 11 Alive and a MyNetworkTV affiliate, are part of Tegna. Deushane took on the Atlanta GM role in 2010.
“While there have been wonderful moments throughout my career, I can without equivocation say that the past 13 years at 11Alive have been the most rewarding,” he said in a memo to staff. “And that’s because of the opportunity to work with so many passionate and dedicated professionals like each of you.”
Deushane was the chief operating officer at Granite Broadcasting before becoming president and general manager of WXIA-WATL. Prior to his time at Granite, he was president and general manager at KSEE Fresno and president and director of sales at WEEK Peoria.
Deushane singled out Jack Mazzie, Don Cornwell and Peter Diaz as mentors.
Atlanta is Nielsen’s No. 6 DMA. No successor has been named at WXIA-WATL.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.