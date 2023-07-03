John Deushane, WXIA-WATL Atlanta President/GM, to Retire

John Deushane, WXIA-WATL Atlanta president and general manager, is retiring as of August 4. The stations, an NBC station known as 11 Alive and a MyNetworkTV affiliate, are part of Tegna. Deushane took on the Atlanta GM role in 2010.

“While there have been wonderful moments throughout my career, I can without equivocation say that the past 13 years at 11Alive have been the most rewarding,” he said in a memo to staff. “And that’s because of the opportunity to work with so many passionate and dedicated professionals like each of you.”

Deushane was the chief operating officer at Granite Broadcasting before becoming president and general manager of WXIA-WATL. Prior to his time at Granite, he was president and general manager at KSEE Fresno and president and director of sales at WEEK Peoria.

Deushane singled out Jack Mazzie, Don Cornwell and Peter Diaz as mentors.

Atlanta is Nielsen’s No. 6 DMA. No successor has been named at WXIA-WATL.