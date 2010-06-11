Deushane Tapped for Gannett's Atlanta Duopoly
Gannett has tapped John Deushane for president and general manager at
WXIA/WATL Atlanta. He was formerly the COO at Granite Broadcasting. He
has extensive local broadcast experience and is an Atlanta resident.
Deushane
succeeds Bob Walker atop the Atlanta stations.
"John is an
experienced and strategic media leader who combines vision with
execution," says Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee. "He
understands and loves the local media business, and as a long-time
resident of Atlanta, he's going to hit the ground running."
Prior
to his COO role, Deushane was senior vice president of Granite from
1998-2002. Heresigned from Granite in August 2009. Prior to his time at Granite,
Deushane was president and general manager at KSEE Fresno from
1997-1998; and president and general manager, director of sales, at WEEK
Peoria, IL from 1991-1998. Prior to that, he ran KRCG Jefferson City,
MO.
Gannett's stations in DMA No. 8 are NBC and MyNetworkTV
affiliates.
