Deushane Tapped for Gannett's Atlanta Duopoly

Gannett has tapped John Deushane for president and general manager at

WXIA/WATL Atlanta. He was formerly the COO at Granite Broadcasting. He

has extensive local broadcast experience and is an Atlanta resident.

Deushane

succeeds Bob Walker atop the Atlanta stations.

"John is an

experienced and strategic media leader who combines vision with

execution," says Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee. "He

understands and loves the local media business, and as a long-time

resident of Atlanta, he's going to hit the ground running."

Prior

to his COO role, Deushane was senior vice president of Granite from

1998-2002. Heresigned from Granite in August 2009. Prior to his time at Granite,

Deushane was president and general manager at KSEE Fresno from

1997-1998; and president and general manager, director of sales, at WEEK

Peoria, IL from 1991-1998. Prior to that, he ran KRCG Jefferson City,

MO.

Gannett's stations in DMA No. 8 are NBC and MyNetworkTV

affiliates.