Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor

WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor.

Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts.

Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV in New York.

Jessie replaces Shiba Russell who left the station in late June and was later named evening anchor for WTFX-TV in Philadelphia.

“Faith’s passion for journalism is evident in her anchoring and demonstrated in the major stories she’s covered,” said Jennifer Rigby, News Director for WXIA. “She’s an investigative journalist, storyteller, and leader who’s joining a team that’s committed to verifying truth and holding the powerful accountable.”

Before Newsday, Jessie worked at KSNV-TV, Las Vegas. She began her career as a weekend anchor at WICZ-TV in Binghamton, N.Y. ■