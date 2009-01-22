Fowler New News Director At WFLD, Finlayson To Fox Stations

Former WBBM Chicago News Director Carol Fowler has been named vice president and news director at Fox O&O WFLD Chicago. She starts Feb. 2 and replaces Andrew Finlayson, who has been named director of online content and business development for the Fox Television Stations.

Fowler left the CBS O&O, where she ran news for six years, in November. She was previously the news director at WGN Chicago.

"I am pleased to have one of Chicago's most experienced and accomplished News Directors join FOX Chicago," said WFLD VP/General Manager Pat Mullen. "Carol is a driven leader with 26 years of local television news experience, making her the ideal choice for this position."

Finlayson, meanwhile, leaves WFLD to focus on "improving and expanding online content sharing" for the Fox-owned stations. He spent three years as the WFLD news director and now reports to VP of Digital Media Ron Stitt.

"During Andrew's three years at FOX Chicago he was an asset in managing the development of the station's efforts on the Web," said Stitt. "His strong combination of editorial and technical skills made him a natural choice to help facilitate increased online collaboration between our stations."

Fox Television Stations owns 27 stations in 18 markets.