WBBM-TV: Fowler heads up news

one month after moving from ABC's KGO-TV San Francisco to CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago

as part of Dennis Swanson's station-group overhaul, Joe Ahern has replaced news

director Craig Hume with WGN-TV Chicago news director Carol Fowler.

Fowler, who worked with Ahern at WLS-TV in the 1990s, will be vice president

for news at WBBM-TV.