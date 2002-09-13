WBBM-TV: Fowler heads up news
one month after moving from ABC's KGO-TV San Francisco to CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago
as part of Dennis Swanson's station-group overhaul, Joe Ahern has replaced news
director Craig Hume with WGN-TV Chicago news director Carol Fowler.
Fowler, who worked with Ahern at WLS-TV in the 1990s, will be vice president
for news at WBBM-TV.
