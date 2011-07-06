Capital One Partners With USA's 'Covert Affairs'

USA Network and Capital One announced a partnership focusing on the

promotion of the Capital One Venture Card during USA's original series Cover Affairs, it was announced Wednesday.

On-air and digital promotional content for the Venture Card will

air during the series, including Character

Builder vignettes with series actors Christopher Gorham and Sendhil

Ramamurthy playing their roles on the show.

Online content will include a digital destination for fans to

interact with the program, as well as The

Spy's Guide to Travel. The section on the usanetwork.com Web site will feature

travel tips and information, with opportunities to earn and redeem points for

real and virtual prizes in Covert Affairs'

online affinity program, Covert

Operatives.

Capital One and USA will also introduce Character Chatter beginning June 28, a social platform that

provides a live feed of all social media sites and streams them during the

original episode.

"As viewing

habits continue to fragment, USA is constantly innovating new ways for our

partners to engage with our series and fans across multiple screens," said

Alexandra Shapiro, senior vice president, brand marketing and digital, USA.

"Capital One's Venture Card double miles theme and promotions dovetail

perfectly with both the viewing habits of our audience as well as our

globe-trotting Covert Affairs agents

who film on location through the globe."