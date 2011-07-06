Capital One Partners With USA's 'Covert Affairs'
USA Network and Capital One announced a partnership focusing on the
promotion of the Capital One Venture Card during USA's original series Cover Affairs, it was announced Wednesday.
On-air and digital promotional content for the Venture Card will
air during the series, including Character
Builder vignettes with series actors Christopher Gorham and Sendhil
Ramamurthy playing their roles on the show.
Online content will include a digital destination for fans to
interact with the program, as well as The
Spy's Guide to Travel. The section on the usanetwork.com Web site will feature
travel tips and information, with opportunities to earn and redeem points for
real and virtual prizes in Covert Affairs'
online affinity program, Covert
Operatives.
Capital One and USA will also introduce Character Chatter beginning June 28, a social platform that
provides a live feed of all social media sites and streams them during the
original episode.
"As viewing
habits continue to fragment, USA is constantly innovating new ways for our
partners to engage with our series and fans across multiple screens," said
Alexandra Shapiro, senior vice president, brand marketing and digital, USA.
"Capital One's Venture Card double miles theme and promotions dovetail
perfectly with both the viewing habits of our audience as well as our
globe-trotting Covert Affairs agents
who film on location through the globe."
