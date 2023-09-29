Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo PPV Fight; College Football Action: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (September 30-October 1)

(R-L) Boxer Canelo Álvarez punches Dmitry Bivol during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena

This weekend’s lineup of live TV sports telecasts starts in the boxing ring with a super middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Saturday's pay-per-view fight pits arguably the PPV industry’s most lucrative draw in Alvarez against former champion Charlo in a highly-anticipated matchup. The Showtime-distributed event will retail at a suggested price of $84.99.

Saturday’s slate of week five college football games begins with top-ranked Georgia facing Auburn on CBS, second-ranked Michigan battling Nebraska on Fox, and third-ranked Texas hosting Kansas on ABC.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes will look to rebound after last week’s blowout loss to Oregon against No. 8 USC on Fox. The rest of the top 10-ranked teams in play include No. 6 Penn State-Northwestern (Big Ten Network), No. 7 Washington-Arizona (Pac-12 Network), and No. 9 Oregon-Stanford (Pac-12 Network).

Sunday’s NFL slate features regional games on Fox and CBS, and NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

On the racetrack, NBC will air the NASCAR Cup YellaWood 500 race, while on the golf course, NBC and USA Network will air weekend coverage of the Ryder Cup tournament. On the soccer field, USA and Peacock will air nine Premier League soccer games throughout the weekend.

On the basketball court, the WNBA playoffs continue with game four of the New York Liberty-Connecticut Sun semi-final series on ABC.