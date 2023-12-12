‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Bow on Netflix in Spring ‘24

(From l.): Arianna and Ava Gittens-Roberts as Baby Augie, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton.’

Season three of Bridgerton will debut on Netflix May 16, the network has announced. The season is divided into two parts. The second part premieres June 13.

Based on the novels from Julia Quinn, the show is about the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love and happiness in high-society London.

Season three sees Penelope, who had her heart broken by Colin as season two wrapped, return to London and seek out a potential husband, one who will give her the freedom to continue her secret second life as scandal sheet scribe Lady Whistledown.

Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh are also in the cast.

Shondaland produces Bridgerton. Jess Brownell is the showrunner, and executive produces with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day in 2020.

The Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte also streams on Netflix.