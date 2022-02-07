‘Black Monday’, ‘Work in Progress’ Cancelled at Showtime

Showtime has canceled the comedies Black Monday and Work in Progress. Season three of Black Monday, with Don Cheadle playing Wall Street hotshot Mo Monroe, ran last year. About a motley bunch that causes a colossal stock market crash, Black Monday also has Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall in the cast.

Cheadle executive produced the show along with David Caspe, Jordan Cahan, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Season two of Work in Progress, with Abby McEnany dealing with depression after a breakup, debuted in August 2021. McEnany created the show with Tim Mason. Lilly Wachowski was showrunner, exec producer and director. Wachowski called it “extremely disappointing news” on Twitter.

Showtime also canceled American Rust, with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, last month after one season. Hit drama Yellowjackets, though, was renewed for a second season. ■