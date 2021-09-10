Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney on Showtime Drama ‘American Rust’

Showtime premieres drama American Rust Sept. 12. Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney are in the cast. There are nine episodes.

Daniels executive produces with Dan Futterman, who is showrunner.

Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga and Mark Pellegrino are also in the cast.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel, American Rust is “a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past,” according to Showtime. When news of a murder comes to his Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, chief of police Del Harris, played by Daniels, must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney).

Daniels described the project at a TCA Press Tour session. “A lot of what we're going for in this is real people, their good and their bad, their strong and their weak,” he said. “Just like people in real life. This is less of a Hollywood-polished version of southwest Pennsylvania and more of this cast trying to blend in and become one of them.”

Tierney spoke about her Grace character at the Showtime event. “What complicates things for Grace is she does have strong feelings for Del and is desirous to be with this kind of man. But ‘this kind of man’ also happens to be able to save her kid,” she said. I think she's not even quite sure exactly what her motivations are.”

Showtime has made the pilot available for non-subscribers on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, and on partners’ platforms.