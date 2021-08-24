Showtime Renews ‘Your Honor,’ Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Showtime has renewed freshman series Your Honor and Flatbush Misdemeanors for new seasons, the network announced Tuesday during its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

Your Honor, which stars Bryan Cranston as a respected New Orleans judge who deals with the consequences of a teenage son involved in a hit-and-run accident, will return in 2022, according to the network. The series debuted as the most watched freshman series ever for the network with 6.6 million weekly viewers.

Your Honor is executive produced by Peter Moffat, along with Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern.

“We were blown away by Your Honor … by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” said Showtime Entertainment Programming Gary Levine in a statement. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Flatbush Misdemeanors, which follows two millennials struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn, will also return for a second season. The series stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman along with Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green and Kerry Coddett.

The network’s late-night series Desus & Metro will return for its fourth season in 2022. The series, which airs Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 pm, features co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero as they give their take on the day’s hot topics.